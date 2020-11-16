Celeste Bright Kneels Wearing Pink Tie-Dye Bikini: ‘Woke Up In Paradise’

Model Celeste Bright showcased a flirty, sexy vibe in her most recent update on Sunday evening, to the delight of her 694,000 Instagram followers. The flawless blonde posed next to a swimming pool in a brightly-colored bathing suit that covered very little of her skin.

Over 10,000 followers — including fellow model Andreane Chamberland – hit the “like” button in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

Celeste geotagged her location in tropical Costa Rica, and also mentioned Montemar Villas in the caption, a luxury vacation home rental company that apparently features properties with their own secluded beach.

Her bikini was white with a bright fuchsia tie-dye pattern that popped against her golden, tanned complexion. Both pieces were embellished with series of linked gold rings that provided a touch of seductive elegance to the ensemble.

The top had soft triangle cups that were connected with pairs of the rings to the straps tied behind her neck, and the bottoms featured the same detailing along the sides of both of her shapely hips.

Celeste credited the brand Beach Bunny Swimwear in the caption for her outfit.

She posed kneeling on large, gray stones along a turquoise swimming pool with her knees spread wide apart. Her long hair was casually styled and spilled over both shoulders, framing her face.

Celeste’s Instagram update initiated a bevy of compliments from her supporters, primarily in the form of affectionate emoji. The large number of pink hearts and tongue symbols were an unusual deviation from the standard flames and heart-eyes that are generally most prolific – although those were by no means absent from the collection in the comments section.

“You always look amazing,” one person remarked.

“Damn cute… when beauty is not a subjective but objective fact!!” a second follower declared.

“My God Celeste you look so delicious, you look beautiful honey,” a third fan gushed.

“you yourself are paradise. what a beautiful person,” a fourth person stated.

Early last week, Celeste flaunted her bikini bod in another share that fans adored. As reported by The Inquisitr, she posed on an outdoor patio wearing a navy-and-orange halter bikini top that barely contained her assets. She pushed the cups far apart from one another to maximize the amount of visible cleavage, and also nearly spilled out the outsides of the suit.

She paired the top with a racy pair of skintight leather pants with a snakeskin texture that laced up all the way up the center. To date, the post has racked up almost 40,000 likes.