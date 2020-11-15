Nicole Richie Poses Pantsless In A Cable-Knit Sweater With Unbuttoned Sides While Revealing Her ‘Weekend Plans

Nicole wore a piece from her own clothing line.

Nicole Richie wore an unusual pairing of clothing items for a photo op in a scholarly location.

The former star of The Simple Life took to Instagram on Saturday, November 14 to show off a look that was warm and cozy up top and revealing on the bottom. Nicole, 39, stunned in an ivory cable-knit sweater with an oversize silhouette and a crew neck. The long, luxurious piece had bishop sleeves with hidden cuffs. The side that was facing the camera featured a row of tortoiseshell buttons, which Nicole opted to leave completely unfastened. The interesting detail almost reached her armpit.

In her caption, Nicole revealed that she was rocking winter loungwear from the clothing label that she founded, House of Harlow 1960. However, her decision to go pantsless took some of the focus away from her trendy top. Instead of covering her lean legs up, she showed them off by teaming her sweater with a pair of black underwear. Her bottoms boasted a boy-cut brief design with a high waist. She added a tag to her post indicating that they were from the brand Kit Undergarments.

Nicole accessorized with a flashy cocktail ring on her right hand. The bling featured an oval-shaped green gemstone. Her only other visible jewelry was a neat row of five identical hoop earrings in her right ear.

Her blond hair was styled in tight, twisty curls that spilled over her shoulders. She credited Gregory Russell for creating the stunning hairstyle. Nicole also tagged filmmaker Liza Voloshin and photographer and makeup artist Beau Nelson.

The fashionista was photographed lounging on a brown shag couch inside a library. Directly behind her, rows of wooden shelves were full of books. She posed with her toned right thigh lifted up and her knee bent. Her left leg was stretched out straight, while her left hand was positioned between her legs.

A blissful smile played on Nicole’s lips as she closed her eyes, kicked back, and relaxed. She informed her followers that her photo was a visual representation of her “weekend plans.”

So far, the stylish star’s peaceful pic has amassed over 49,000 likes. Her followers also left scores of compliments in the comments section.

“This pic is so great!” gushed one fan.

“Literal Icon,” another chimed in.

“Love this! You are gorgeous,” read a third message.

“Holy moly… I look at the pic again… you are so hot… those legs are phenomenal,” a fourth admirer commented.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the Making the Cut judge made a fashionable appearance alongside her famous family members in an Instagram post shared by her sister, model Sofia Richie. Nicole was pictured helping her younger sibling celebrate her 22nd birthday.