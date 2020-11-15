Melissa Riso Wishes Her Audience A ‘Happy Sunday’ While Clad In A Tiny Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Melissa Riso took to Instagram to show off her bombshell body with another scorching upload. The model’s Sunday afternoon share has been garnering rave reviews from her loyal audience of 1.2 million.

The image captured Melissa posed in the center of the frame, standing against a white backdrop. She was outside, and an abundance of sunshine spilled over her figure while her shadow appeared on the wall behind her. Melissa raised both arms over her head, playfully running her hands through her hair. She popped her hip slightly to the side and gazed into the camera with an alluring stare.

Melissa looked incredible in a snakeskin-print bikini. The blue suit included a triangle top with tiny cups that showed ample amounts of cleavage. Its scooping neckline plunged low into her chest, revealing her bronze collar. It had a set of thin straps that stretched over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms in view for fans to admire.

Melissa teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as sexy. The garment’s front was worn a few inches below her navel, showing off her flat tummy in its entirety. It had a set of thin, string sides that were tied in dainty bows on her hips, accentuating her hourglass curves. The high rise design also showed off Melissa’s shapely thighs — something her fans hardly seemed bothered by.

She wore a dainty necklace on her collar and added a pair of earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. Melissa wore her long, brunette locks down, and they spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, Melissa made sure to wish her fans a “Happy Sunday.” As of this writing, the image has only been live on Melissa’s feed for a few hours, but it’s accrued more than 8,700 likes and 200-plus comments. Some Instagrammers wished Melissa a great weekend in return while countless others raved over her fit physique.

“You look so cute princess. Your body is to die for,” one follower gushed, adding a series of green hearts to the end of their comment.

“Happy Sunday to you too love, this color is fab on you,” a second Instagrammer added.

“I liked ur tattoo but whoever removed it, did an epic job,” another fan commented.

“Soooooo Beautiful and Sexy!!! Looking Absolutely Amazing As Always Gorgeous Lady!!! Have A Wonderful Day!!!!!” one more exclaimed alongside a few flames, hearts, and stars.

Previously, it was shared by The Inquisitr that Riso sizzled in a string bikini and sneakers while posing in nature.