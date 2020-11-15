Nastia Liukin Shows Off Slender, Sensuous Physique In Stunning Bikini Shot

Former Olympic All-Around champion and five-time medalist Nastia Liukin continues to raise her game on Instagram with a steady flow of sultry snaps. With her offering on Sunday, November 15, the athlete turned social media star brought the sizzle to her million-plus followers on the platform with a stunning bikini shot.

The skimpy, two-piece swim ensemble and golden-hour light in the picture combined to create an artful display of her slender, gym-honed physique and its sensuous attributes. Meanwhile, a series of shiny adornments and stylish accessories added further flair to the photo.

Per the post’s geotag, Liukin had been snapped at the tropical paradise of Maui in the Hawaiian islands.

In the accompanying caption, she asked her fans where they would be right now if they could choose from anywhere in the world. While a number of them answered the 31-year-old’s question earnestly, others took the opportunity to gush over her incredible looks in the comments section.

“On the beach in Maui next to you,” wrote one enamored fan.

“So hot,” raved a second devotee, who emphasized their feelings with multiple fire emoji.

“My cheesy answer is right next to you, but downtown Chicago is my next choice,” added another admirer. “And you are beautiful!”

“Such a beautiful pic Nastia,” praised a fourth follower. “I would choose Hawaii too!!!”

In addition to the multitude of comments that were left, Liukin’s fans further engaged with her sexy share by double-tapping it to the tune of 7,500 likes in just two hours.

The medium-wide shot showed Liukin sitting on the beach with her legs crisscrossed before her and the palms of both hands firmly planted into the sand behind her. Various sections of her slightly sun-kissed body appeared to scintillate in the natural light. Meanwhile, a smattering of sand grains was stuck to her right shin.

Liukin’s head was topped with a black, wide-brimmed hat. However, her medium-length, blond hair flowed out from under it, tickling her shoulders on both sides. Her eyes were masked by a pair of silvery-framed sunglasses with circular lenses. As the picture was taken, her pinks lips were parted to reveal her upper teeth.

The Parker, Texas product’s delicate bosom was draped with a black, knit bikini top with long, triangular breast cups. Her bust was also adorned with a series of chains and charms that hung from her dainty neck. Finally, her midriff was covered by a matching bottom piece and her waist was encircled by a golden, chainlink belt.

A handful of days before she ignited her feed with the beachfront snap, Liukin was equally as alluring in a selfie that found the former gymnast flaunting her toned midsection in a revealing, flesh-colored lingerie set.