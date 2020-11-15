Sierra Skye Sizzles Wearing Sheer Lace Teddy And Stockings In Latest Update: ‘Golden Bby’

Model Sierra Skye tapped into her sultry side in her most recent Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, delighting her 4.1 million followers. The California native posed for a provocative mirror selfie in a tantalizing black lace ensemble that left fans wanting more. The post racked up nearly 23,000 likes in the first 20 minutes after it was uploaded, including one from fellow social media celebrity Gabby Epstein.

Sierra appeared to be leaning against the wall in a bathroom. The image overall was quite simple, letting nothing detract from the focus upon her stunning physique and tempting outfit.

She wore a teddy with slim garter attachments that appeared to be permanently connected to the matching lace stockings, making that part of the outfit a single piece. The garment had spaghetti straps and a low neckline that showcased an ample portion of her breasts.

A tiny glimpse of a thong panty was visible in the crease between her hip and upper thigh.

The reflection in the mirror showed three-quarters of her body, displaying most of her derriere and the top of one thigh. She faced the left side of her hips toward the mirror and turned her shoulders forward so that they were square to the viewer.

Sierra arched her back and raised the leg closest to the camera, seemingly resting her backside on a counter that was just out of view. The position accentuated the enticing juxtaposition of her slender waist with the swell of her nearly bare booty.

She extended her right arm out slightly to the side and rested her hand on a white hand towel hanging on a slim, silver rack which was level with her nether region.

Sierra grasped her phone in her left hand, balancing it between her index finger and pinkie, and held in directly in front of her face. The centered location of the camera perfectly captured her incredible figure with no distorted angles.

Sierra’s curves were illuminated by a diffused light that appeared to be sunshine streaming through a window on her right, giving her tanned skin a smooth, flawless appearance.

Her wavy blond hair was casually styled and spilled over one shoulder. She accessorized with a pair of large, gold-colored hoops and a silver linked chain around her wrist.

Sierra’s Instagram followers flooded the comments section with words of praise for her appearance.

“Gorgeous baby girl!” one fan exclaimed.

“Sexy lil mama,” a second supported declared.

“Always the hottest!!” a third person proclaimed.