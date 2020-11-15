Paulina Gretzky Plants A Kiss On Dustin Johnson, Wears A Fitting Color On His Career-Best Day

Paulina Gretzky picked the right color for her fiance’s big day.

The model was in the spotlight on Sunday as longtime partner Dustin Johnson notched the highlight of his PGA career by winning the Masters. While the win earned Johnson his first-ever green jacket, the reward for winning the tournament, Gretzky picked out a green outfit of her own to wear on the sidelines.

As the New York Post noted, it was an emotional moment for the couple as Johnson notched the win. She could be seen wiping away tears, and as soon as he sunk the winning putt she raced over to him to share a kiss. The golfer’s caddie — who also happens to be his brother, Austin — was also seen getting teary-eyed during the emotional moment.

Gretzky shared that other members of her family were likely getting emotional over the win.

“My mom is crying for sure,” Gretzky was heard saying as the two walked back to the clubhouse in a clip shared on Twitter.

Present sure on the hot mic, Paulina and Dustin were talking about tearing up. Paulina said she did too. And DJ responded, “cool.” pic.twitter.com/VmwJ4kBnm7 — Trevor Reaske (@TrevorReaske) November 15, 2020

It was a big moment not just for Johnson and Gretzky, but for the sport itself. The 2020 PGA Tour Player of the Year set a new Masters record for a 72-hole score, topping a record that had been set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Gretzky’s appearance sparked some viral attention, with many taking to social media to share the clips of her celebration and the fitting color she picked for her outfit. The 31-year-old has built up a massive following online thanks to the racy pictures she has shared on Instagram, though her feed has been largely quiet in recent months as she appears to be on something of a social media hiatus. As The Inquisitr reported, she caused a stir back at the end of October by posting for the first time in weeks, showing off a picture of herself wearing a revealing black mini dress. Though the picture appeared only in her Instagram stories, it created a stir across social media with many taking to other platforms to re-share it.

As the appearance at the Masters showed, Gretzky has been putting a lot of focus into family. The couple has two young children, which Johnson noted has changed his own perspective on his career and priorities.

“For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it’s Paulina and the kids. And they’ll always be the most important,” Johnson told Golfweek. “Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing.”