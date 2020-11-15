Natasha Oakley Sprays Her Body Down While Rocking A White Thong Bikini: ‘Sydney Harbor Life’

Natasha turned around to show off the back of her revealing bathing suit.

Swimsuit model Natasha Oakley got soaking wet in her latest Instagram share.

On Sunday, the Australian bathing suit mogul posted a video that showed her enjoying her charmed life during a yacht ride in Sydney Harbor. She wore a design from her own Monday Swimwear line, and many of her 2.2 million followers seemed to agree that she did an excellent job modeling the teeny white bikini.

Natasha was initially filmed from the side as she used a handheld shower head attached to a hose to spray her body down. Her blond hair was totally drenched, and it was slicked back away from her face. She ran one hand over her right side, brushing her chest as she rubbed her bombshell body to get it squeaky clean. Her ample assets were covered by a sultry top with a distinctive design. Thin strings were threaded through its bandeau cups to create a ruched effect and a U-shaped neckline. The strings tied behind the neck for an adjustable fit. The piece was also secured in a large knot in the back.

After quickly tugging on the tie sides of her bottoms, Natasha turned around to give her appreciative online audience a view of the garment’s thong back. The scanty, triangle-shaped panel of fabric left little of her pert posterior to the imagination. She remained in this position while she sprayed her shoulders and her lower abdomen. The video concluded after she rinsed out the snaky tresses that fell down her back.

While she showered, Natasha got to relish a view of sparkly sapphire water and a steep shoreline covered with lush foliage. A number of large luxury homes lined the top of the beautiful bluff. However, the model’s followers were more entranced by the view closer to the camera.

Natasha’s clip quickly accumulated over 7,000 likes and scores of messages from her viewers. It also didn’t take long for flame, heart-eye, and peach emoji to be found in abundance in the comments section of her post.

“Goals… on so many levels,” wrote one admirer.

“Favorite woman on Instagram!” gushed another commenter.

“Suddenly wanting to do Pilates everyday,” added a third person.

“Looking gorgeous!” a fourth message read.

Natasha often uses her own phenomenal physique to promote her bathing suit brand, and her fans never seem to tire of seeing her modeling photos and videos. As reported by The Inquisitr, she described a black bikini and a matching sarong as her “uniform” in a steamy post that found her showing off the combo while lying on a couch. It also proved to be popular, amassing over 19,000 likes.