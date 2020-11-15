‘DWTS’ Pros Witney Carson & Lindsay Arnold Celebrate Together At Another Baby Shower

It is almost time for Dancing with the Stars dancer Witney Carson to welcome her first child with husband Carson McAllister. In anticipation of the newborn’s arrival, Witney had a baby shower over the weekend. Her bestie and fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold was there to celebrate.

Saturday evening, Lindsay shared a snapshot from the event. The photo showed her standing next to Witney and they posed in front of some of the decor for the shower.

Witney held one hand under her swelling belly. She glowed in a taupe wraparound dress and brown boots, her blond tresses swept back into a casual updo. Some loose wisps gently framed her face.

The last time that these two Dancing with the Stars posed together like this, it was at the shower held for Lindsay. That event took place in late September, and the two ladies both had significant bumps at that point.

This time, however, there was no twin bumping. Lindsay welcomed her little girl, Sage Jill Cusick, on November 2.

Lindsay looked fabulous in this new snapshot. She wore a white shirt, skinny jeans, an open cardigan, and gray boots. The two good friends were angled in toward one another as they looked at the camera and smiled.

In her caption, Lindsay said she loved celebrating this with Witney and couldn’t wait to meet her little boy. Witney had previously shared that she is due in February.

In less than 24 hours, more than 156,000 people liked this post. In addition, 375 people commented with sweet notes about how gorgeous both ladies looked.

“Are you sure you just had a baby. You look great,” said one person as they noted.

“I mean did you even just have a baby?!?!? You look SENSATIONAL,” another raved.

Quite a few people made it clear they were already pairing up Lindsay’s cutie Sage with Witney’s soon-to-be-born son.

“Those two better get married – Lindsay’s girl and Witney’s boy,” someone quipped.

“You two are so cute! Lindsay you have that new mom glow,” a fourth person wrote.

Witney certainly was glowing and seemed to enjoy this special celebration of her pregnancy. She recently noted she had hit the 31-week mark, so she only had a couple of months yet to go.

Given that, it won’t be too much longer before Dancing with the Stars fans can begin their delivery watch for Witney just like they were for Lindsay. Both ladies sat out this fall season of DWTS, but they’ve shared plenty of updates with their fans along the way. Everybody will surely be anxiously waiting for the chance to see these two babies together in another couple of months.