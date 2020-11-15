Cindy Prado Flaunts Massive Cleavage In White Bikini Top Under Unbuttoned Blazer

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado dazzled thousands of her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday, November 15, when she shared a slew of revealing images of herself.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was photographed outside of a large building that featured a geometrically abstract design for the six-photo series. Cindy easily showed off her statuesque figure as she alternated between several sultry poses.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she pushed her left leg forward and grabbed her jacket. She titled her head slightly as she pouted and seemingly stared into the camera’s lens. The second snapshot honed in on her upper body, showcasing her chest and midsection. The third photo displayed the model with both hands on her waist as she popped one hip out. She stood up straight in the fourth image, emitting a cool vibe, and tugged on her bottoms in the fifth. The sixth slide showed the model from her left side as she popped one foot up slightly.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the right and styled in slight, natural-looking waves that fell around her shoulders. She wore her nails short with a vibrant white polish.

Cindy flaunted her killer curves in a white bikini top that seemingly tied around her neck, back, and midriff, drawing the eye to her slim core. The garment’s tiny triangular cups also highlighted her bust as it revealed a large amount of cleavage. She teamed the skimpy number with skintight black biker shorts that accentuated her curvy hips and toned legs. She completed the look with a black blazer, which she left undone to display her assets.

She accessorized the ensemble with a black Christian Dior purse, and black booties.

The photo set was snapped in Miami, per the post’s geotag. In the caption, Cindy wrote that her entire outfit was from White Fox Boutique.

Sunday’s post garnered more than 19,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 230 fans also relayed their support in the comments section, where they complimented the model on her figure, looks, and outfit.

“Amazing shots, you look beautiful,” one individual commented, emphasizing their words with a star-eye emoji.

“Stunning you make my day everyday,” another admirer chimed in.

“Look so beautiful and cool, hope you have a great day,” a third fan gushed.

“Extremely sexy,” a fourth user added.

The beauty has wowed her fans with much sizzling content on Instagram this week. She uploaded some images on November 13, in which she rocked a tiny workout top and matching bottoms that left little to the imagination.