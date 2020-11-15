Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Allegedly Under Fire For Taking Netflix Money Amid ‘The Crown’ Backlash

The hit Netflix drama The Crown is facing backlash from the royal family for allegedly exploiting its pain for financial benefit. Amid the controversy, The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under scrutiny for their deal with the streaming giant.

“There are raised eyebrows about Harry taking millions from the company that’s behind all this,” an insider said. “After all where do much of Netflix’s profits come from? The Crown.”

The same insider also accused the show of “dragging up” events of the past from difficult times in the royal family’s life.

“That isn’t right or fair,” they said, adding that many of the depictions of the events “don’t represent the truth.”

According to The Sun, the royal family is “furious” with both Harry and Meghan for their deal with the company.

“The pair quit as senior royals earlier this year and ‘shopped themselves around’ for a big money TV deal before settling on Netflix, the firm’s boss Reed Hastings revealed.”

The criticism against the pair comes as Buckingham Palace engages in what The Daily Mail called “highly unusual public interventions” that reflect their concern with the depiction of their ancestry in the drama.

“This is drama and entertainment for commercial ends being made with no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited,” one insider said.

Rosa Woods / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Harry is allegedly not a fan The Crown and expressed a desire to bring it to a halt back in January. According to Harry’s biographer, Angela Levin, she spoke to the Duke of Sussex in 2018 and he said he wanted to stop the show before the timeline introduced his character.

Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth II was alleged to be a huge fan of the televised drama in 2019. But on Sunday, The Daily Mail reported that the Queen and Prince Philip were unhappy with previous storylines in the series. In particular, the pair reportedly did not take kindly to the fictitious stories in the second and third seasons of the show, which showed the Duke of Edinburg having an affair with a ballerina and ignoring his mother’s arrival at Buckingham Palace in 1967, respectively.

The fourth season of The Crown hit Netflix on Sunday. The new season covers the years spanning from Lord Mountbatten’s assassination in 1979 to Margaret Thatcher’s 1990 ousting. As noted by The Sun, Netflix preceded episodes containing scenes of Princess Diana and her struggle with bulimia with warning signs due to their purportedly shocking nature.