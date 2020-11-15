Sommer Ray Flaunts Cleavage In Deep Plunging Leotard: ‘I Have Some Boobage’

Sommer Ray flaunted her famous physique to her 25.5 million followers yet again. The 24-year-old shared a new post to her timeline on November 15 which contained two separate images from the same photoshoot.

The fitness guru sported a multi-colored striped cheeky leotard with a deep plunging neckline. Sommer sat on a workout bench where she leaned forward while pushing her chest together. She showed an ample amount of cleavage, something she’s not used to showing a lot of. The activewear designer was surprised by the display and commented on it in her caption, writing that her pose made her look like she had “some boobage.”

Sommer wore white crew socks with the tiny outfit, which she paired with clear one-strap heels.

A mirror in the background showed off her famous rump which was barely covered by the tight garb. Sommer’s legs and arms seemed to glow as if she had been oiled down before the photos were taken. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail with a white scrunchie and let the bundle of long wavy locks fall down her back.

The Instagram sensation sported thick gold hoop earrings and a plethora of rings spread across her fingers. The jewelry was fanned out for all to see as Sommer held on to the front of the workout bench.

The model was sporting a piece from her own collection and tagged her line, the Sommer Ray Collection, in the post. She also tagged her more personal account and the photographer.

The new upload was quite popular among Sommer’s followers, with the post bringing in over 580,000 likes in less than an hour. Over 2,000 comments were left below the photo as well, where fans complimented the beauty of her look.

“Omg the most gorgeous girl i’ve ever seen i love youuu,” one fan wrote.

“If you need someone to oil you up on set let me know, I’ll send my Resume,” another wrote.

“I’m literally speechless,” a third added.

Leotards have been all the rage for the model lately, who has been posing in different styles over the last month. Sommer sported a semi-sheer animal-print bodysuit on November 10 for a sultry black and white photo. Just a few days prior to that, she wore a royal blue bodysuit which showed off a little more skin. The spaghetti-strap garb clung to her frame and rose high on her hips. She sprawled out on the floor in a series of photos, looking like the clothing had been made for her.