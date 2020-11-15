Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Orange Bikini While Posing In A Car

On Sunday, November 15, Yovanna Ventura shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 5.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 24-year-old sitting in a car. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy orange bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece put her toned midsection on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her tan skin.

She tied a beige knitted sarong around her hips and had on what appears to be an orange scarf on her neck. She finished off the sexy look with small sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.

For the photos, the bombshell wore her caramel-colored hair down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

The first image consisted of a close-up shot that showed her resting her hand on her head. In the following photo, she raised up one of her arms and focused her attention on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. She struck a nearly identical pose in the final photo. Yovanna did, however, lower her gaze.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish and translated to English through Google Translate, Yovanna asked her followers if she should dye her hair blond again.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question in both English and Spanish.

“[N]o dear… wait for warmer weather?” suggested one commenter.

“[F]or a few months. But brunette is where it’s at,” said another Instagram user, along with a thumbs-up emoji.

Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Perfect as always wow! Dream girl,” wrote one admirer, adding a string of heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“How is it even fair for someone to be this beautiful!!!!” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Yovanna is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded five tantalizing pictures, in which she wore a lingerie set that featured a plunging red bra, matching underwear, and sheer stockings from the brand Savage X Fenty. That post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.