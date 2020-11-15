John Cleese Trolls Donald Trump’s Claims Of Election Fraud By Recalling The Iconic ‘Monty Python’ Black Knight

John Cleese is trolling Donald Trump by recalling one of his most famous movie roles.

The actor took to Twitter to share a political cartoon depicting an iconic scene from the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail showing the Black Knight, who guards a small bridge that covers an even smaller stream. In the scene, the knight’s arms and legs are cut off yet he insists he is still fit to fight, saying he will not let King Arthur pass by. The king eventually passes by while the armless and legless man hurls insults at him.

In the cartoon shared by Cleese, the knight is instead yelling the word “Recount!” in an apparent reference to Trump’s toothless attempts to forestall his loss in the election that has already been called in favor of his opponent, Joe Biden. Trump has made a series of unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud but has lost a series of court battles in seeking to overturn ballots and force recounts.

The post attracted some viral attention, with more than 80,000 likes and a number of comments sharing the opinion of the futility of Trump’s insistence that he can still win the presidential race.

The famed British actor and comedian has taken on Trump in the past, criticizing the American president and at times making fun of his misfortune. Back in October, he took to social media to revel in the news that Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, writing a long series of insults about the commander-in-chief.

“A doctor friend of mine tells me that Covid19 symptoms include delusions of grandeur, compulsive attention-seeking, extreme narcissism..inability to tell fantasy from reality, obsessional thoughts about money, obesity, coarse behaviour, unpredictable outbursts of anger, inflated ego, wandering hands, short attention span, abusive language, compulsive lying, contempt for democracy, and cheating at golf,” he tweeted.

Trump has come under fire for his continued claims of election fraud and insistence that it will be shown he really won the race once all the legal votes were counted. Many have called on him to give up the court battles and accept Biden as president. As The Inquisitr reported, Biden’s former Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders said that it is time for the president to “man up” and congratulate the Democratic candidate and acknowledge him as the winner of the race. In an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Sanders said that Trump’s refusal to admit defeat and allow for the peaceful transition of power is “undermining American democracy.”