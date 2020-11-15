Tom Bergeron Thrills Fans With News Of New Hosting Gig & Cheeky ‘Spinoff’ Following ‘DWTS’ Departure

The longtime 'Dancing With the Stars' emcee announced a new hosting gig as well as a hilarious spoof of his former show.

Tom Bergeron shared exciting news about a new hosting gig he has taken on.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, seen here, the former Dancing with the Stars emcee, 65, announced that he will serve as host for a Christmas special presented by the Ed Asner Foundation.

On his social media account, Bergeron posted a teaser and “save the date” for “A Star-Studded Virtual Gala & Table Reading of It’s A Wonderful Life” set for December 13.

“I’ll be your virtual host,” he captioned the promo.”Trying to get [Ed Asner] to add a rousing singalong to ‘Won’t You Come Home George Bailey?'”

Bergeron provided no further details about the table reading of the beloved 1947 holiday classic that originally starred Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, but thrilled fans hit the comments section to offer him congratulations as they expressed excitement over the longtime ABC star’s upcoming project.

“Putting this in the calendar,” one fan wrote.

“Love this! It’s one of my favorite Christmas movies – can’t wait!” another added.

News of Bergeron’s “real” hosting job came one day after he spoofed his former show with a hilarious pitch for a spirits-filled spinoff.

In a separate pic shared with his social media followers, Bergeron posed with two face-masked pals as he held a sign that said “Drinking With the Stars.” The logo for the faux show was similar to the one that has long been used for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Bergeron joked that he would be on board for such a spinoff.

In the comments section, the veteran television personality received feedback from some famous friends.

“Hold on Hold on!!!! No invite???” replied former DWTS co-host Erin Andrews. “I mean you can’t replace me on that too! I’d get all 10’s! Miss and love u.”

“[Erin Andrews] You’re definitely in!” Bergeron explained. “And to get ready, instead of shooting a pilot we’ll just pilot some shots!”

He also scored a comment from Leah Remini, who once filled in as co-host on DWTS.

“I offer to fill in when Erin is working! Let’s get the band back together! #misstom&erin,” Remini wrote.

Viewers were stunned earlier this year when Bergeron was fired as the host of Dancing With the Stars after 28 seasons and Tyra Banks was named as his replacement. It’s no surprise that other commenters begged Bergeron to return to the show he helmed from 2005 until his sudden firing in 2020.

“Come back to DWTS, it’s horrible without you!” one fan wrote.

Others admitted they can’t bring themselves to watch the ABC dance-off without Bergeron on it.