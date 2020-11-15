Rachel Ward Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Crop Top & Leather Pants

On Sunday, November 15, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 620,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in a doorway between two curtains. What appears to be a bed with a white duvet can be seen in the background. The post’s geotag suggested that the pictures were taken at the Palma de Mallorca Airport located in Spain.

Rachel opted to wear a plunging black crop top with puff sleeves and lace-up detailing. She paired the top with matching high-waisted leather pants. The ensemble showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She finished off the chic look with a pair of earrings, a black bag, and her sparkling wedding ring set.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in loose curls and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Rachel stood with her legs spread and one of her hands on her waist. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

She hooked her thumb into one of her belt loops and kept her gaze on the photographer for the following photo.

In the caption, Rachel revealed that her ‘[t]op & trousers” were from the clothing retailer Oh Polly.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Queen you are so flawless have a nice day,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“What a woman wow,” added a different devotee, followed by a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“Like an angel!!!” remarked another admirer.

“So beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Rachel has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded three pictures, in which she wore a figure-hugging white mini dress and fishnet tights. That post has been liked over 13,000 times since it was shared.