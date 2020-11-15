Donald Trump’s Former Campaign Manager & RNC ‘Ignored Voter Fraud’ Early In Campaign, Commentator Says

Conservative commentator John Cardillo suggested on Sunday that Donald Trump’s strategy of attacking alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election was undermined by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and the Republican National Committee, who both purportedly failed to address the issue months ago.

“There was no plan,” he tweeted. “This is not a sting operation. There are no sealed indictments. There are no military tribunals. No one is going to Gitmo. This is a tough legal battle because Brad Parscale and the RNC ignored voter fraud early on in the campaign. That’s it. That’s the story.”

Before the election, Trump and his allies attacked the increase in mail-in voting and suggested that Democrats would hijack the process to rig the referendum in their favor. But according to Cardillo, this line of attack was used too late, which he believes is the fault of Parscale and the RNC.

Parscale was ousted as Trump’s manager in July and replaced with political veteran Bill Stepien. Although Cardillo criticized Parscale’s failure to focus on alleged fraud, the former manager echoed Trump’s sentiments on the process on at least on occasion. Per CNN, Parscale revealed in June that he did not vote in the 2016 elections due to complications with the absentee ballot process.

“Parscale went on to suggest his difficulties were proof that voting by mail is unreliable and rife with corruption, echoing a common claim by Trump, who has said without evidence that mail-in voting is particularly susceptible to fraud,” the publication reported.

Tom Brenner / Getty Images

According to CNN, Trump’s team is currently attempting to delay the certification of the election results via a flurry of lawsuits aimed at voter fraud. However, the publication claimed that the president’s “increasingly wild legal maneuvers” lack credibility and “face astronomical odds” that “carry little precedent.”

Fox News reported that the RNC appears to be focusing its efforts on supporting Trump’s voter fraud gambit. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the publication that the organization is engaged in a multi-million dollar effort to investigate allegations of voter fraud and help bring them into the public eye. In particular, the RNC is allegedly working with the Trump campaign to ensure that lawsuits run their course, and all recounts proceed as they should.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Stop The Steal movement has been in the works for four years and is the brainchild of longtime Republican operative Roger Stone, who was sentenced to 40 months in prison before he was pardoned by Trump.