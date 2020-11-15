Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Perky Booty & Luscious Curves In Jeans & A Spaghetti-Strap Camisole

Anna Nystrom gave her 8.4 million Instagram followers something new to appreciate on Sunday. She posted a new photo that highlighted all of her luscious curves, and she chose a more casual ensemble to do this than is typical.

The new photograph that the Swedish beauty shared showed her posing indoors, seemingly in a hallway just outside a door frame. All of the walls and trim were white, and Anna’s ensemble consisted of muted colors as well.

The 28-year-old hottie wore a light-wash pair of Levi’s jeans that perfectly hugged her curvy booty. Anna was angled to showcase her backside for the photographer, although she tilted her torso slightly and looked over her shoulder at the camera.

She wore her long, blond tresses in big, loose waves. The locks tumbled over her shoulders and a few strands also cascaded down her back.

Along with the jeans, Anna wore a simple white camisole with spaghetti straps. It showcased her hourglass curves and gave everybody a hint of the busty assets she had hidden underneath.

The model’s facial expression was a sultry one as she stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted. She crossed one hand over her opposite wrist and rested her fingertips on her upper thigh.

The blond bombshell seemingly thought her snap needed no explanation, as all she included was a blue heart emoji. Her followers, however, had plenty to say in response to this titillating shot.

In just 45 minutes, more than 22,000 likes and 225 comments poured in from impressed admirers. Both heart and fire emoji were used liberally throughout the comments section as people looked for ways to show their love for the simple, yet sultry, look.

“Oh wow that’s something different there you look very nice,” a fan wrote.

“Wow you are so hot. I love this look on you,” another raved.

“Always wondered what you looked like wearing jeans!!” a third admitted.

“A great balance of beauty and elegance!” someone else noted.

It certainly did not go unnoticed that Anna had chosen something atypical to wear for this photo. By the looks of things, everybody loved the change of pace and seemed to signal that she might want to consider shaking things up more often.

Oftentimes, Anna poses in skintight workout gear or fairly feminine, dressy ensembles. The Swedish starlet also frequently flaunts her curves in various bathing suits, and those are always popular photos. Shifting gears and showing how stunning she appeared in something as basic as denim and a plain cami certainly seemed to cause a stir among her followers.