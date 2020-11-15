Salma Hayek, 54, Shows Off Cleavage In Classy Keyhole Swimsuit That Fits Her Like A Glove

Salma revealed that she's missing the summer.

Salma Hayek brought the summer back to her Instagram page on Sunday with a throwback picture that captured her basking in the sun’s glow while looking glamorous and curvaceous in a black bathing suit with a revealing detail.

Salma, 54, used her caption to confess that she was missing the warm season. She exuded a summery, sophisticated vibe in a maillot that tightly hugged her bombshell figure. The swimsuit featured a knotted accent above the bust. It was attached to a thick string that formed a halter-style neck.

A keyhole detail extended down the length of the bust in the center, where it provided a teasing glimpse of Salma’s prodigious cleavage. A thick seam ran underneath her chest to further emphasize its rounded shape and substantial size.

The photo framed Salma from the hips up, so it captured her petite midsection and hourglass silhouette. The buxom beauty posed with her torso slightly tilted to one side while she reached up to place her hands on top of a white sunhat. The straw accessory shielded her youthful face from the sun’s harmful rays with a wide, floppy brim. It also boasted a black silk hatband that gave it a classic appearance.

Salma added a modern touch to her look with a pair of dark sunglasses with chunky geometric frames and gold hardware on the temples. She added more gold bling for extra extravagance, with her jewelry including large hoop earrings and a gold bangle that flashed in the sunlight. On her right wrist, she wore a large cuff with an elegant curved design.

The Frida star looked radiant and joyful as she laughed with her mouth open wide. The backdrop of her stunning snapshot was an out-of-focus green landscape and bright blue water. She was high up above the trees and sea.

Salma’s 16.6 million followers let her know how much they adored her sun-drenched pic by liking her post over 380,000 times in the span of an hour. They also showered her with love in the comments section.

“Omg!! You’re sooooo hooot! Still the hottest woman in Hollywood,” gushed one admirer.

“Dream girl of many boys,” wrote another fan.

“Salma you are so beautiful and talented. Vitamin D is the best, do you agree??” a third person added.

“Such a beautiful woman,” a fourth message read.

