Alexis Clark Sizzles In The Florida Sunshine Wearing A Skimpy Orange Bikini

Alexis Clark made her 793,000 followers happy with a brand new bikini update added to her Instagram page on November 15. The social media influencer spent time outdoors, soaking up some sun in an orange two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the saucy snap, Alexis was lounging on the floor. She sat with her knees bent and one leg placed under her thigh. Notably, the model’s left side was mostly focused on the shot. She was holding a fruit with her right hand and positioned it in front of her right eye as she looked straight into the lens. She squinted her eyes from the bright sunlight and smiled as the photographer took the shot.

Alexis flaunted her bodacious curves in a tiny swimwear set. The top featured fully-lined triangle cups that barely contained her ample bust. It had a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her cleavage. The garment was cut so small that a hint of her sideboob was visible from certain angles. The tiny straps that went over her shoulders for support highlighted her lean arms.

She sported a pair of skimpy bottoms that were just as revealing. The swimwear boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her flat stomach. Some viewers even gushed over her abs and expressed their thoughts in the comments. The waistband was thin, and it clung to her waist, emphasizing the curves of her hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin and helped elongate her legs.

Alexis opted to wear a gold watch and a chain necklace. She tied her blond tresses into a bun, keeping all of her locks away from her body. Her nails were painted with white polish.

Alexis paired the update with a short caption. She revealed that she was leaving Miami. She also mentioned that she would miss the city and added an orange emoji.

Like most of her uploads, this new addition quickly became a hit. As of this writing, the latest share has received more than 16,500 likes and over 200 comments. Fans and followers dropped gushing messages and compliments about her enviable physique. Some admirers were speechless and opted to drop a combination of emoji.

“I have never been more jealous of a piece of fruit. But wow! You are so hot! Why do you have to leave?” a fan commented.

“Alexis is always just so pretty, I swear. Your eyes are so gorgeous, and your skin looks amazing,” gushed another admirer, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Your beauty exceeds everything,” a third social media user wrote.