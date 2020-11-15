Pamela Anderson, 53, Bends Over To Lean Out An Open Window In Barely There White Dress

Pamela Anderson is giving her Instagram followers the newest look at what has become an iconic photo shoot, a snap that showed her bending over to lean out an open window while wearing a tiny white dress that just barely covered her curves.

The 53-year-old model and actress took to the social media site to share the revealing picture early on Sunday. Anderson wore the barely there white outfit as she leaned over the windowsill, with the camera framing her top half through the partitioned glass windows. Anderson faced away and looked off to the side with a slightly pensive look on her face. Her tiny ensemble just barely covered her backside while the open top showed off her bare shoulders. The artistic shot appeared a bit hazy, with the sunlight glowing off Anderson’s curly blond locks and illuminating the plants that sat just outside the window.

The post was a huge hit with her 1.1 million followers, racking up thousands of likes. In the caption, Anderson credited Karolina Turek, part of a series the photographer captured that has captured some viral interest in recent weeks. Anderson has shared a number of the images on her Instagram feed, including another posted last month that showed her sitting on the floor with her legs apart in a lacy white dress.

She shared another video on Saturday that appeared to be from the same scene, showing her playing with a pile of playing cards on the floor while wearing the same dress seen in the earlier image. All of the images from the series shared so far have been a huge hit with her fans, with many racking up thousands of likes and attracting attention beyond social media.

Turek has gotten some other attention lately for her racy snaps with celebrities, including a shot showing Anderson’s fellow Canadian model Francesca Farago standing topless on a rooftop.

Anderson used her racy post as a way to announce her upcoming appearance on the new social platform Jasmin, telling followers that she would be appearing alongside her mother and taking questions from fans. As Good Morning America noted, Anderson serves as the creative director for the platform, which allows users to talk directly with influencers and experts on a range of topics. The former Baywatch star has often used her Instagram presence to promote her work, using the viral interest from her racy posts to bring attention to the new gig.