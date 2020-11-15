Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Summer’s Shocking Choice

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video for November 16 through 20 teases some major shakeups in Genoa City. Summer makes a shocking choice that will change the course of her life and kick off a brand new rivalry. Elsewhere, Faith is in big trouble, and Nick blames Phyllis too. Billy finds himself needing a lawyer. Finally, Victor thinks he has Chance figured out, but he will have to think again.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) did not appreciate it when Sally (Courtney Hope) asked to run the Jabot Collective that Fenmores bought. She thought her new personal assistant was trying to take advantage of her. However, Lauren does have big plans for the new endeavor, and they involve Summer (Hunter King).

It is no secret that Summer is struggling to work with Kyle (Michael Mealor) at Jabot after their broken engagement. Lauren meets with Summer, and she has a game-changing offer for Summer, and it’s pretty obvious she wants the Newman granddaughter to run the Jabot Collective for Fenmores. If Summer accepts, it will surely kick off a major rivalry with Sally.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) share a secret – the teen has been drinking. When Nick (Joshua Morrow) walks up, he realizes something is not right with his daughter. Phyllis lets him know that Faith woke up on the wrong side of a vodka bottle, and the teenager is busted. Nick isn’t at all thrilled with his daughter, but he also places some of the blame on Phyllis. He’s not at all pleased to learn that his girlfriend knew Faith drank before, especially considering his history of losing Cassie (Camryn Grimes) to drunk driving and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) dealing with alcoholism for years.

Victor (Eric Braeden) thinks Chance (Donny Boaz) is asking for his permission to marry Abby (Melissa Ordway). However, Chance sets The Mustache straight and lets him know that he and Abby are adults who can make their own choices. However, Chance would love to have Victor’s blessing for the upcoming union. The good news for Chance is that Victor and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) were great friends, and he is happy to have Kay’s grandson join the family.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) realizes that his vendetta against Adam (Mark Grossman) may end up leaving him needing a lawyer. Many people suspect that he is behind the attempted shooting of Adam that he will have to prove his innocence. It’s a sobering moment for Billy.