Traci Bingham, 52, Flaunts Chest In Purple Lace Bra & Cardigan

Traci Bingham wowed her Instagram followers with a spicy new upload on Saturday night. The former Baywatch star looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her incredible curves in some skimpy lingerie.

Traci, 52, snapped the photo of herself as she struck a sultry pose for the camera. Her purple lace bra was exposed in the shot, as she gave fans a glimpse of her abundant cleavage. The garment featured an intricate design that boasted a deep neckline.

She added a matching purple cardigan over top of the bra. The sweater included a lined pattern. She covered one half of her busty chest with the cardigan, and allowed the other half to fall to the side as she clicked the photo.

Traci — who is best known for playing the role of Jordan Tate on Baywatch between 1996 and 1998 — posed in front of the camera with her weight shifted to the side. Her shoulders were back as she extended one arm out in order to capture the selfie.

Her head was tilted away from the lens to show off the long lines of her neck as the sunlight streamed over her skin to add a gorgeous glow to her body. She stared into the camera seductively while puckering her lips.

In the caption of the post, Traci revealed that the photo was taken during “golden hour,” which is a time of day just after sunrise or before sunset when the light is soft and can create some stunning colors.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks appeared to be tousled and styled in wild waves that tumbled down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Traci’s 16.9,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the eye-catching post by clicking the like button more than 600 times within the first 15 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 60 messages during that time.

“You made my day,” one follower wrote.

“Breathtaking,” another declared.

“The color of your sky,” a third user quipped.

“Total babe,” a fourth person commented.

However, the actress isn’t the only ex-Baywatch star that has defied her age and loves to share sultry snaps on Instagram.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Traci’s former co-star Pamela Anderson is often posting racy shots of herself rocking teeny bathing suits, tight dresses, lingerie, and more. Pam recently delighted her followers when she shared a snapshot of herself rocking a blue bathing suit at the beach.