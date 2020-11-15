Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Too-Small Crochet String Bikini

Social media star Bru Luccas dropped the jaws of her 3.6 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo in which she modeled a very tiny bikini at the beach.

The bikini was a bright orange hue that added not only a bright pop of color to the picture but also served to highlight Bru’s deep and glowing tan.

The top of the bikini was a classic triangle style with a plunging neckline that showcased the social media star’s collarbones and décolletage. The cups appeared slightly too small for Bru’s chest, leaving little of her cleavage to the imagination. Strings tied around the back of the neck in a halter design, and two daisy accents decorated the each cup, giving the ensemble a fun and almost 70s-aesthetic.

The bottoms of the swim set were just as skimpy as the top. Side strings hugged her hips and extended up toward her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The silhouette exposed her hips and ensured that all of her lean legs were on full display. Like the top, they also featured a cute daisy detail in the center of the garment.

The swim set looked to be made from a crochet knit which again added to the retro vibes of the shot.

Bru styled her hair into a deep side part and pushed her wavy brunette locks over her right shoulder. She also sported a chic lilac manicure.

The setting for the photo was at the beach, and the blurred images of the yellow sand, deep blue sea, and cloudless sky offered a stunning backdrop. Bru posed by looking straight at the camera with her arms to her side. She tilted her head slightly as she gave fans a smoldering look.

In her caption, she asked followers how their days were going.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post around 170,000 likes and close to 1,200 comments.

“So damn fine,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment by adding two heart-eye face emoji and a fire symbol.

“More wonderful now,” teased a second, referencing the model’s caption.

“Incredible, irresistible and charming beauty,” proclaimed a third.

“Beautiful princess,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with both a yellow heart and a crown symbol.

This is not the first time this week that Bru has wowed social media while in swimwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the model recently stunned her fans after sharing a video where she jogged down the beach in another tiny set.