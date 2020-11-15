Dua Lipa Clutches Her Cleavage And Flashes Abs In Barely-There Ensemble

International pop sensation Dua Lipa is showing off her impressive figure to her 54.8 million Instagram followers. The “New Rules” singer shared a fresh upload to her feed to promote her Studio 2054 performance on November 27. The show will be a livestream event that fans can attend from the comfort of their own homes.

In the new upload, Dua is seen rocking a barely-there ensemble which consists only of a bra and pants. The halter top bra had straps that wrapped around her neck, with the cups pushing up her chest to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The straps were nude, blending into her light skin, with the cups featuring a darker fabric. The songstress clutched her chest in the photo, covering up most of the garb while she glanced off to the side.

The “IDGAF” singer wore black high-waisted pants which rose just above her bellybutton. Her stellar abs were on full display, looking ultra-defined. The pants had a double loop closure around the waist with two silver hoops.

Dua had her hair styled in a slick updo, with one thick group of strands left out on the side of her face. She wore a thin gold chain necklace that had a large heart pendant hanging at the bottom of it. The heart hung just above the curves of her cleavage. She also sported several rings across her fingers and a thick band around her left wrist.

In under an hour, the new post had brought in over 640,000 likes from her fans. Over 2,100 comments amassed in the comments section, with her loyal followers complimenting her sexy look and taut tummy.

“Ab routine in detail please,” one user said.

“Yas queen we are all feeling this look,” a second wrote.

Others let the Brit know that they were looking forward to the upcoming performance later this month.

“OMG IM SO EXCITED,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t get here soon enough,” another added.

Other users filled up the comments section with the black heart emoji, to match the dark ambiance of Dua’s photo.

Last week the 27-year-old showcased her toned midsection in a separate post, where she noted how much she missed Tokyo, Japan. Dua rocked a Chanel crop top and high-waisted slacks. In the throwback pic she sported two twisted buns on top of her head, with strands pulled down on either side of her part. She wore an oversized suit jacket and stood in a busy street with people and cars all around her. The post was quite popular with her fans, bringing in over 1.7 million likes.