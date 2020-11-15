Allie Auton Rocks A Scanty Black Bikini While Sitting In The Sand

Allie Auton made her 585,000 followers happy with a brand new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on November 15. The social media influencer spent time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a black two-piece swimsuit, which showcased her insane figure.

In the update, Allie was snapped enjoying the sunny weather in her sexy ensemble. She sat directly on the fine, white sand with one of her knees bent and the leg tucked under her thigh. She leaned to the side and placed her left hand on the sand, which supported her body. The babe was also seen tugging at her thong as she looked down with a smile on her face.

Her flawlessly bronzed skin glowed in the bright sunshine. The stunning view of the ocean with several boats and a nearby island was visible in the scenic background.

Allie flaunted her bombshell body in a teeny-tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The bandeau-style top had thin straps that went over her shoulder, highlighting her lean arms. The cups were tiny, and a hint of her underboob was seen from certain angles. However, the piece was fully-lined and obscured her nipples from exposure. The cut-out in between the cups exposed a glimpse of her cleavage, and the deep neckline showcased her decolletage.

She sported a pair of matching low-cut bottoms, which allowed her to show off her toned midsection. Some viewers went crazy over her taut tummy and chiseled abs. The waistband rose high, highlighting her slender hips.

Allie accessorized with a dainty gold necklace, a chunky bracelet, and several rings. She parted her blond hair in the center and tied it into a high bun that kept most of her locks away from her face and shoulders.

In the caption, the Australian model wrote something about her new vlog. She also shared that her bathing suit was from the online retail giant, Fashion Nova. According to the geotag, the stunning snapshot was taken at the beautiful Whitehaven Beach.

Like many of her posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 1,700 likes and an upward of 20 comments in less than a day. Countless fans and followers dropped various messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“You are insanely hot! I am in love with the whole place, but I am more captivated by you,” a fan commented.

“Wow! Your abs are crazy! How did you manage to stay in shape while traveling? I guess you are just gifted,” added another follower.