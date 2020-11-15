Abby Dowse Exposes Busty Cleavage In Racy Bikini For Latest Update

Abby Dowse put her deep cleavage front and center in her latest Instagram upload, which showed the Aussie model soaking up some sun in an ultra-revealing bikini. The black number left barely anything to the imagination, featuring itty-bitty triangular cups that were spaced wide apart and struggled to contain her busty assets.

The steamy photo appeared to be a selfie and only captured Abby’s face and bust. The stunner posed with one arm tucked behind her head, slightly tilting her head and parting her full lips in a provocative expression. Her other arm was cropped out of the frame, leading to a seductive snap that spotlighted her voluptuous chest and teased her toned midriff.

The swimsuit sat low on her buxom body, exposing a copious view of Abby’s ample curves. Thin, spaghetti straps went around her neck, perfectly framing her abundant décolletage. Another strap extended downward from the chest line, suggesting the bathing suit might have been a monokini. The deep, dark color and glossy fabric accentuated her glowing tan, while also complementing the model’s golden tresses.

The sizzling blonde paired the racy swimwear with coordinating shield sunglasses from Sobe Shades, which sported semi-transparent lenses that gave fans a peek at Abby’s beautiful facial features. She spruced up the smoking-hot look with gold hoop earrings, pulling up her long locks into a messy hairstyle that allowed the jewelry to be seen. A dainty layered necklace dangled over her cleavage, further drawing the eye to her shapely chest.

The blond bombshell appeared to be on a balcony. A patch of clear, blue sky was visible above the railing in one corner of the frame, while a set of glass doors stretched in the background. The sun’s rays illuminated her bronzed skin, shining on her décolletage. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, adding to her sultry vibe.

Abby remarked on the scorching weather in her caption, leading one follower to comment, “No honey… you make it hot,” trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“You’re the hot one!” agreed another Instagram user, echoing the thoughts of many of her fans.

Her online admirers waisted no time in showering the model with praise, leaving close to 200 messages in the first hour of posting.

“Ok let the shades get the shine on this one but you [are] holding out on us with that fire swimsuit,” wrote one person.

“Nahhh this is insane,” chimed in another smitten fan, adding a drooling-face and hot-face emoji. “Just ain’t right to be this damn fine,” continued their message.