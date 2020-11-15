Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Cleavage In Revealing Black Tank Top: ‘This Is My Only Account’

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer took to the photo-sharing platform over the weekend to flaunt her incredible assets while lounging in bed. She did, however, pair the image with a stern warning to her followers, asking them to be on the lookout for potential catfishes on social media.

In the recently uploaded photo, Niece was photographed on a white bed, with her body resting on one elbow as she kept her focus on what looked to be a small cellphone. The model flashed her pearly whites and wore a contented expression on her face, rocking a black tank top with a low neckline that showed off much of her cleavage. It also appeared she was wearing a bra underneath the top as one of its straps visibly hung down her left shoulder, adding to the sultry feel of the snap.

Niece teamed the revealing shirt with a pair of panties in the same color that rested low on her waist, drawing eyes to the tattoo on her abdomen as well as her toned thighs. She wore her brunette hair in a long ponytail that fell on her right shoulder and accessorized with a black choker.

The stunner used the geotag to allude to the message of her caption, which stated in detail that she has only one Instagram account. She cautioned her followers to watch out for people claiming to be her and sending invitations to private chats on Google Hangouts, quipping that these individuals are likely men who might not “smell too good.”

In the day or so since the picture went live on Instagram, it has received more than 101,000 likes from Niece’s admirers. More than 800 fans also headed to the comments section to show some love for the 30-year-old or share their thoughts on her warning about potential catfishes.

“I don’t get how people can fall for stuff like that so easily,” one fan wrote, prefacing their comment with three laughing-crying emoji.

“Wow the best view of any morning babe,” a second person commented, adding three black heart emoji. “Love it.”

“You mean that wasn’t you talking to me last night???” a third follower joked.

“Always make my day when you pop up,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from the aforementioned image, Niece has shared a number of other racy posts this week, including one that showed her wearing an orange bikini while cosplaying as a character from the Pokemon animated series. So far, that update has garnered more than 110,000 likes from the model’s 2.3 million-strong fan base.