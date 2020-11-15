Jade Grobler Goes Full Bombshell In A White Bikini

Jade Grobler made her 1 million-plus followers happy with a brand new bikini post uploaded to her Instagram page on November 15. The social media star showcased her enviable physique in a white two-piece swimsuit.

Jade rocked a matching bikini set that complemented her flawless complexion. The bandeau-style top was strapless and had a snug fit. The cups were fully-lined and secured her buxom curves. Notably, the cut-out in between the cups exposed a glimpse of her cleavage, and the deep neckline displayed a nice look at her decolletage. Extra straps along the base were connected to the piece and wrapped around her back.

She sported low-cut bottoms that boasted high leg cuts that helped elongate her legs. The waistband was made up of strings that clung to her slim waist and tied on the sides of her curvy hips. Its low-cut waistline, on the other hand, highlighted her toned midsection, particularly her taut tummy and chiseled abs.

The South African-born model completed her beach day look with a pair of ankle-high socks and sneakers.

In the snapshot, Jade was seen inside her bedroom, sitting on the carpeted floor with her legs bent and crossed. She faced a big mirror, leaning to the side with her right hand on the floor while the other hand was holding her phone. She looked at her iPhone’s screen with a serious look on her face as she took the selfie. The sunlight that came from the nearby glass windows gave light to the room and illuminated her curves.

The influencer wore her golden locks down and straight. She sported an off-white hat and accessorized with her favorite pendant necklace and rings.

Jade paired the picture with a short caption. She wrote a Spanish word that was a colloquial term for “daddy.”

Like most of her uploads, the photo quickly became a hit within the first 24 hours of going live on Instagram, gaining more than 9,000 likes and over 140 comments. Countless online supporters took to the comments section to drop gushing messages, with some of them telling her how sexy and beautiful she looked. Other fans opted to express their admiration for the model using a mix of emoji.

“You look so beautiful! You have the best body that I want to achieve. This will be my inspiration when I go to the gym on Monday,” one of her fans wrote.

“I spent a whole two hours browsing through your Instagram after I saw this pic. That is how enticing you are!” commented another admirer.

“You are so perfect!! White looks great on you,” a third follower added.