Holly Sonders Showcases Hourglass Figure & Rock-Hard Abs While Showing Support For Las Vegas Raiders

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new photo where she flaunted her hourglass figure and expressed her support for her favorite NFL team.

In the image, which was uploaded late on Saturday, Holly posed with one hand on her hip and a football in the other as she rocked the Las Vegas Raiders’ colors, wearing a black jacket with white trim and a baseball cap in the same color theme with the club’s name in front. She left the jacket wide open, drawing viewers’ eyes to the black bra she wore underneath it. Although she held the football in front of one of her breasts, she was still able to show off a fair bit of her assets while pouting her full lips and flashing a sultry stare for the camera.

Holly teamed the top part of her outfit with skintight blue jeans that she left unbuttoned, putting the spotlight on her flat abs and curvy hips. She wore her long brunette hair down for the shoot and kept her accessories simple, sporting a pair of earrings and a couple of rings on her belly button.

According to the geotag, the snap was taken in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In her caption, Holly wrote that she always tells people that she roots for the Raiders when they ask her about her favorite NFL team. She then asked her fans which team they support and also tagged Bagley Photo for capturing her during the shoot.

In the two hours or so since Holly posted the photo on Instagram, it has received close to 3,000 likes. Her followers also dropped more than 130 replies in the comments section, with many answering the question she posed in the caption and others simply choosing to praise her for her looks and her revealing ensemble.

“Found this in my explore page saw the caption, im a Raiders fan too! You just gained a follower!” one fan gushed.

“Team Holly! Just love how u r such a boss!” a second person remarked, adding a slew of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Lovely Raiderette” a third admirer wrote, following up their words with four black heart emoji.

“Gorgeous pic fit sista!” a fourth user commented.

While her recent uploads have not been as racy as the ones she usually shares on her Instagram page, they have nonetheless remained popular with her 483,000 fans on the platform. Earlier on Saturday, she shared an image that featured her relaxing on a couch while wearing an all-white outfit that included a partially unbuttoned shirt, a pair of tight pants, and snakeskin-print boots.