Lindsey Vonn Caps Off Week Of Record-Setting Workouts With A Face Detox: ‘I’m Glowing, Guys’

Lindsey Vonn hit the gym every day this week, and on the weekend she took time to engage in some self-care with a massage and face detox that left her “glowing.”

The former U.S. Olympic athlete shared a number of workout clips over the past several days, and on Saturday posted a short video in her Instagram stories bragging that she set a new personal post-skiing career record by working out every day of the week. Vonn was riding a stationary bike and out of breath as she shared the news with followers, saying that she was pretty psyched with the accomplishment but tired from all the hard work.

In the next video, a much more relaxed-looking Vonn was emerging from a Hollywood spa where she had gotten a face detox and a massage detox.

“I’m glowing guys,” she said, adding that she feels “like a million bucks” after the treatments.

Vonn gave a shout out to the Beverly Hills clinic where she had the procedures done, the Flavia Lanini Beauty Institute, and gave a link to the business’s Instagram page. Lanini has become very popular among celebrities, with Us Weekly reporting that she is a pioneer of the in-demand treatment known as lymphatic drainage and has worked with stars like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Miranda Kerr, and Nina Dobrev. Vonn was lucky to be able to get an appointment, as the report noted that the Brazilian therapist only sees six clients per day.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

In the caption under the video, Vonn wrote that it had been a “perfect weekend so far.” Before that, it had been a very busy week. Vonn has been working hard to stay in shape in the nearly two years since she was forced to announce her retirement from the world of competitive skiing due to a series of injuries. This had been most intensive period to date, including a workouts where she went through a series of squats while standing atop a balance board.

The intensity of the workouts showed that Vonn has come a long way since the difficult decision to hang up her skis. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the Olympic star said her body just couldn’t take any more.

“My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen,” she wrote on Instagram.