Madison Reed Gets Festive In A Satin Dress With A Plunging Neckline And Thigh Slit

Madison revealed that she's ready for the holidays.

Madison Grace Reed, the influencer sister of Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice, looked like she was all decked out for a holiday party in the Instagram update that she shared with her 656,000 followers on Saturday, November 14.

The 24-year-old social media sensation stunned in a glamorous satin gown with a festive vibe. The number was a rich burgundy color that looked striking against Madison’s fair complexion. It had an elegant cowl neck that plunged down low to display a generous amount of her creamy decolletage. A separate piece of the slick, shiny fabric formed the waist for a fit that showcased her midsection’s petite size.

Madison’s skirt featured a dramatic draped design and a seam that split over the thigh to form a slit. The opening revealed a fair amount of skin, as it extended down to the top of the model’s toned thigh. She posed with one leg cocked forward to draw attention to the detail.

Madison let her fans know where she got her gorgeous gown by tagging the official Instagram page for the luxury label House Of CB.

She added plenty of bling to her look, opting for pieces that were sophisticated and refined. Her jewelry included a pair of thin silver hoop earrings, a bangle bracelet, and a few rings on her fingers. However, the pièce de résistance of her dazzling accessories was her necklace. It was a silver chain with a large pearl pendant shaped like a teardrop.

The model wore her layered blond tresses blown out straight and styled with a center part. Her hair flowed in front of her shoulders and around the sides of her bust.

Madison placed one hand on her side with her elbow pointing outwards, leaving the other arm down at her side. A warm, close-lipped smile played on her lips as she tilted her head and looked at the camera.

Madison posed in front of a raised white balustrade decorated with garlands of faux pine branches, lights, and red felt bows. Her geotag identified the location of her photo op as Galveston, Texas.

Her post also included a rear view of the ruched back of her dress. The shot revealed that her body-hugging skirt was midi length. The image also provided a view of her shoes and handbag. She wore a pair of strappy black sandals with high stacked heels, and she carried a small black purse with a silver chain strap.

Madison’s supportive sibling was a fan of her look.

“So pretty!!” Victoria wrote in the comments section, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“You are perfect in every detail, Maddy,” read a message from a fan.

“Holy crap Maddy. You look so amazing!” gushed another admirer.

In her caption, Madison revealed that she was ready for the holidays and “feeling festive.” As reported by The Inquisitr, she also embraced the spooky season last month by rocking an incredible Cleopatra Halloween costume.