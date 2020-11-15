Liam Hemsworth’s Girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, Stuns In A String Bikini While A Pup Copies Her Pose

Gabriella and the adorable dog were both photographed lying on their stomachs.

Model Gabriella Brooks proved that she shares boyfriend Liam Hemsworth’s affinity for dogs by striking a pose with an adorable pup. The pair had a breathtaking view, but many of Gabriella’s fans were likely more fixated on the bikini-clad beauty in the foreground of the photo that she posted to Instagram on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Australian model showed off her lean figure in a patterned string bikini that was various shades of green. The bathing suit featured triangle cups and adjustable ties on the top and bottoms. The back of the skimpy garment’s lower half boasted a cheeky cut that displayed her peachy derriere to its best advantage.

Gabriella also accentuated the perfect curves of her backside by lying on her stomach, stretching her slender body out, and arching her back. She rested her head on her folded arms and playfully peeked at the camera positioned to her side. Even though her mouth was covered up, she appeared to be smiling.

Gabriella protected her eyes from the bright sunlight that beamed down on her by rocking a pair of aviator sunglasses with transparent purple lenses and tortoiseshell frames. Her golden brown tresses were styled in a sleek blowout, and her shiny locks were splayed out on her back. A front segment of hair hid one eye.

Gabriella’s cute canine companion copied her pose by lying on its stomach and placing its head on its tiny front paws. The pup was a gray French bulldog with tan spots on its nose and legs.

The pair soaked up the sun on top of a hill, where they lie in the lush, green grass. Their idyllic setting included a long stretch of mowed grass on the side of the hill’s gentle slope. A single large tree grew in the center of the verdant hillside, which was framed by copses of trees on both sides.

Gabriella’s pic was a hit with her Instagram followers.

“You look so stunning in the sun,” read one message left in the comments section.

“Content queen!” gushed another admirer.

“So cute the two of you,” a third fan chimed in.

A few of Gabriella’s followers also mentioned her famous boyfriend. The model and The Hunger Games star were first spotted together in December 2019, and it wasn’t long before reports suggested that the couple was getting serious. They’re still going strong after nearly a year together, with Us Weekly reporting that Gabriella was present when Liam helped his brother Luke celebrate his birthday last weekend.