Qimmah Russo Flaunts Insanely Fit Figure In Push-Up Bra And Scanty Panties

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo caught the attention of thousands of her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Saturday, November 14, when she shared some revealing new photos of her fit physique.

The 26-year-old American trainer was photographed in front of a gray background for the two-slide series. She was centered in both frames as she struck two eye-catching poses.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she placed both hands on the back of her head, showcasing her arm muscle in the process. She had her legs slightly parted and she pouted, emitting a sultry energy. She posed similarly in the second image, except she had her arms down by her sides that time. She again pouted as she directed her strong glare towards the camera.

Her long raven locks were parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as they fell around her shoulders. She wore her nails short with a vibrant white polish that stood out against her complexion.

She showed off her toned physique in a skimpy light pink bra that featured lace detailing and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment featured padded cups that pushed her assets up to reveal a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the intimate number with a pair of scanty hipster-cut underwear. The briefs featured a tropical print and drew the eye to her curvy hips. Also on display was the model’s chiseled midsection.

Qimmah shared some sage advice with her followers in the caption, telling them that being strict with one’s self is necessary for achieving success.

Saturday’s photo set was met with a large amount of enthusiasm from social media users, accumulating more than 32,000 likes since going live earlier today. Hundreds of admirers also relayed their support in the comments section, complimenting Qimmah on her figure, her good looks, and her minuscule ensemble.

“You are amazing,” one individual wrote, filling their comment with heart-eye symbols.

“That is hard work paying off right there… I love it,” another admirer chimed in, adding several fire and red-heart emoji.

“Dream girl! The versatility of your looks have no limit,” a third fan asserted, inundating their comment with fire emoji.

“Well.. no words can express your beauty,” a fourth user proclaimed.

Qimmah has shared plenty of sizzling content on her Instagram account this week. Earlier today, she posted two photos in which she went topless, wearing only a pair of denim jeans. That content has amassed more than 52,000 likes, so far.