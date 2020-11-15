Kelly Brook Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Racy Lingerie In Throwback Burlesque Photos

Kelly was in character as 'Miss Bisou.'

British bombshell Kelly Brook took her fans on a fond trip down memory lane with the sensual throwback snapshots that she shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, November 14. The photos were taken as she commanded the stage during a steamy burlesque performance that required her to wear revealing attire.

The pictures were from the glamour model’s saucy 2012 appearance in the famed Crazy Horse burlesque show. The Parisian nude revue came to London that year, and Kelly landed a role dancing alongside its regular performers. She even stripped down onstage, but she was clothed in her Instagram pics.

Kelly stunned in risque black lingerie that showcased her famous curves in all their glory. She wore a sexy teddy accented with floral lace panels and large segments of delicate sheer fabric. Underwire traced the curves of her ample bust. The popular pinup made her look even more seductive by sporting a garter belt and a pair of thigh-high stockings with lace garter bands.

In her first shot, Kelly also wore a black see-through robe with fluttery sleeves. She exuded vintage glamour by wearing her hair styled in large lustrous curls that were perfectly spiraled. The statuesque star looked sexy and self-confident as she gave the camera a sultry look from behind a scarlet couch shaped like a massive pair of lips.

Kelly’s gossamer robe was gone in the second photo, which found her striking a cheeky pose with her pert derriere popped back. She leaned forward and glanced back over her shoulder in a flirty manner. Her lips formed a seductive smile as she stood with one corner of the lip couch positioned between her thighs and a hand resting on its back.

Kelly also posed on the eye-catching piece of furniture in a few different ways. She sat on the seat and thrust her buxom chest out. One hand was on her tiny waist, and she bent one knee so that a single stiletto heel was captured in the photo’s frame. She also draped her body over the back of the couch so that her booty snugly fit in its oversize Cupid’s bow. She was in the same spot for her final shot, but she had flipped over on her stomach. In her next-to-last pic, she was shown rocking a blond wig.

Kelly portrayed a character named “Miss Bisou” for her erotic performance. According to The Daily Mail, Kelly’s participation in the Crazy Horse show increased ticket sales up to 250 percent. She seemed to love showing her stuff in the cabaret just as much her fans enjoyed watching it, saying that the experience was a positive one for her because it allowed her to put her dance training to good use.