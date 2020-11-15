Donald Trump’s Plan To Subvert Electoral College And Take A Second Term Reportedly Stopped By His Own Party

Donald Trump had reportedly considered an idea to remain in office by subverting the Electoral College, but a new report indicates that his own party would put a stop to the plan.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump had privately raised the idea of using Republican-controlled state legislatures to appoint electors who would go against the will of voters and keep the president in office. The report from New York Times (via Business Insider) noted that while there were no serious discussions to put this plan into motion and it would be a long shot to actually work, the plot was “gaining currency among some Trump supporters.”

But a new report from The Associated Press found that the Republican leaders who Trump would need to put the plan into motion are not going along with the idea. GOP leaders in a number of key battleground won by Joe Biden told the outlet that they would not participate in the “legally dubious scheme” to help Trump gain a second term in office despite losing the election.

“Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House,” the outlet noted.

TASOS KATOPODIS / Getty Images

Rusty Bowers, Arizona’s Republican House speaker, told the news outlet that he saw no way his party would address a change in electors. Bowers said he has received many emails from people calling on the state legislature to intervene, but noted that they are mandated by statute to follow the will of the voters. Biden was declared the winner in a narrow race in Arizona, flipping the state to Democrats for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Top GOP leaders in Pennsylvania have also said they would not intervene, noting that their general assembly does not have a role in selecting presidential electors.

The Associated Press added that many legal experts expressed doubt that the scheme could work in the first place, especially given that Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying that there was no election fraud and that the vote was “the most secure in American history.”

Trump has not yet publicly acknowledged the results of the election and has shown no signs that he will concede. He and a number of other top allies have claimed that there was widespread fraud benefitting Biden, though they have not offered evidence to back these claims. The campaign has also lost a number of court battles in contesting the results.