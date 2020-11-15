Pamela Anderson, 53, Purses Her Lips In Sexy Black & White Pose: ‘New Beginnings’

Pamela Anderson treated her 1.1 million Instagram followers to a sexy black-and-white photo of herself on Saturday afternoon. She made it an homage to new beginnings.

In the picture, the 53-year-old looked like a total bombshell as she rested her head against a nondescript light background. The barest hint of a white spaghetti strap rested over one of her round shoulders. Pamela held her hand over the other shoulder and partly on her long neck, revealing a long, white manicure. Her other hand rested against the side of her head. The angle also revealed her strong, firm jawline, flawless complexion, high cheekbones, and pert, upturned nose.

The actress had her full, blond hair swept back in a messy chignon with tendrils hanging down around her face and a few curls at the crown of her head. Her bangs also curled slightly, covering part of her eye and forehead. Some of the intricate hairstyle covered the top half of her ear. Small wispy pieces also curled along the back of her neck. Pam had her smokey eyes half-closed with a contemplative look in them. She pursed her full lips, leaving a tiny hole open in the center. For accessories, she kept things simple with a gorgeous band on her ring finger.

Pamela indicated that the new moon gave her reason to meditate for renewal. Although she limited comments for the post, her fans still showed her a lot of love for the image. More than 8,900 Instagram users hit the “like” expressing their approval of the sentiment and her look.

The actress also shared several different items to her Instastory around the same time she posted the stunning picture. It seemed as if her mind was on activism as she prepared to renew herself as the moon became new.

One featured a black mask with writing on it advocating not eating animals. Pamela also shared a post from teen activist Greta Thornburg about climate change and saving the planet for those growing up now. Finally, the last piece consisted of a long quote from The Urgency of Change by Jiddu Krishnamurti, a book that takes the reader on a journey to examine inner doubts.

Pamela regularly keeps her Instagram fans engaged by sharing a variety of pictures and videos of herself modeling skimpy outfits or carefully covered nude even though she seems to limit the comments each time. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a black-and-white clip of herself playing on the floor while wearing a lacy dress.