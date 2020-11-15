Lil Pump, Who Spoke At Donald Trump Rally After Endorsing Him, Reportedly Never Registered To Vote

Donald Trump may have earned Lil Pump’s endorsement, but he reportedly never got the rapper’s vote.

The 20-year-old “Gucci Gang” rapper was one of the most high-profile endorsements for the president in the waning days of the campaign, throwing his support behind him and saying he would move to Colombia if Joe Biden won the race. But a new report from The Smoking Gun found that the Miami native never actually cast a ballot in the race — because he was never properly registered in the first place.

The outlet found that there was no one listed under the name Gazzy Garcia, his real name.

“According to Florida state voter rolls, Garcia has never been registered to vote (he turned 18 in August 2018),” the report noted. “Additionally, a supervisor with the Miami-Dade County Elections Department also reported that Garcia is not registered to vote. The official, Robert Rodriguez, said that the county’s voter registration records are up-to-date.”

The report noted that the voter records were up to date, meaning he could not have filled out his registration late and simply not yet been listed. Florida residents needed to have properly filled out their registration by October 5 in order to cast a ballot in the presidential race, the report noted. It was weeks after this deadline that Lil Pump took to social media to throw his support behind the Republican candidate and criticize Biden’s tax proposal, which he said would force him to pay an extra 33 percent.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In the closing day before voting, Lil Pump joined Trump on stage at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The rally would be the final one of a busy final week, stretching into the early morning hours of Election Day. As The Daily Mail reported, be was sitting in the front row and had filmed some video of himself at the event, and later got a shout out from the president himself. The candidate pointed out Lil Pump in the crowd — mistakenly referring to him as “Lil Pimp” — and called him “one of the big superstars of the world” before inviting him to join him on stage.

Lil Pump was a major backer of the campaign in the closing weeks leading up to November 3. His social media showed a number of contacts with top surrogates including Kimberly Guilfoyle, a campaign adviser and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. The rapper also used his social media to promote the candidate, sharing pictures of himself wearing his red “Make America Great Again” hat and changing his name to Trump’s flub of his name, “Lil Pimp MAGA 202020.”