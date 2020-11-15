Katya Elise Henry Posts ‘Nudes’ And Stuns Fans In Most Recent Instagram Update

Katya Elise Henry dropped jaws with her latest Instagram share on Saturday afternoon, in which the curvaceous fitness model flaunted her impressive physique and teased her 7.9 million followers with a suggestive caption combined with an angel emoji.

The sultry pair of bathroom selfies showed Katya wearing a bra and panty set that was remarkably close to the shade of her skin, giving the impression at first glance that she was naked.

The post racked up just short of 78,000 likes in the first half hour after it was uploaded – including one from rapper Snoop Dogg.

In the first photo, Katya faced the mirror over the sink and held her phone in her left hand, balancing it between her outstretched pinkie and forefinger. The phone covered half of her face, and she focused her gaze on the screen to maintain composition.

She stood with both her hips and shoulders square and her legs slightly spaced. The overhead light beautifully illuminated the lines of curving lines of her cleavage, and she draped her right palm across her decolletage, just above one of her breasts.

In the following image, Katya switched positions and turned her famous booty toward the camera.

Katya’s Instagram supporters were thrilled by the post, and flooded her comments section with a bevy of compliments, ranging from sweet to very intense.

“My favorite insta model,” one person declared, who followed the words with a trio flame, heart, and heart-eyes symbols.

“The Queen of taking bombass pictures in the mirror. Gorggi,” a second fan raved, using the exact same configuration of emoji as the comment above.

“How always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a third follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eyes and applause emoji.

“I can’t wait for my turn after Tyler. Remember Tyler, this ain’t your girl, this is just your turn,” a fourth fan imagined.

Last month, The Inquisitr covered a post that Katya shared soon after returning from her time in the NBA bubble with her boyfriend, Miami Heat forward Tyler Herro, during playoffs in September and October.

In addition to wearing a cloth mask sporting the NBA logo, she also flaunted both sides of her enviable figure in a skintight, two-piece athletic ensemble that left little to the imagination. She posed for a series of selfies in the bathroom of a gym and expressed renewed motivation after her time off regular training, then reminded her supporters that it is never to late to begin – or reinstate — a healthy routine.