WWE’s Lana Rocks Skintight Bodysuit & Displays Cleavage In Latest Photos

WWE beauty Lana — real name CJ Perry — took to Instagram on Saturday and treated her 3.7 million followers to two stunning snaps that showed her rocking a very flattering outfit.

In the photos, Lana sat on a comfy white bed that contained white sheets and four cream-colored cushions. She lounged on top of the bedcovers, appearing very relaxed.

Lana wore a skintight black and white bodysuit that accentuated her perfect physique. The Monday Night Raw star’s costume was zipped up to her chest area, and she treated her adoring followers to a small hint of cleavage.

The “Ravishing Russian” topped her outfit off with matching high heels that showed off her feet and red toenail polish. Black rings were also visible on both of her index fingers, and a tiny Givenchy purse lay by her side.

The blond bombshell’s wavy hair fell past her shoulders, all the way down to her chest. A couple of locks covered small parts of her face as she gazed into the camera.

In the first snap, Lana sat with her legs crossed and her hands by her side. Her face boasted a casual smile and her eyes were firmly transfixed on the camera.

The second photo saw her in a similar sitting position, though she rested a hand on one of her legs and parted her full lips to make a pouting expression.

Lana asked her followers how their Saturday was going in the accompanying caption. The picture was credited to Fashion Nova, a popular online women’s clothing brand.

The snaps were much appreciated by her adoring fans. Over 18,000 hit the like button, while many also took time out of their day to give their favorite wrestler a compliment.

“My face literally brightens up whenever your new post notification pops up on my phone’s screen,” one Instagram user wrote.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” exclaimed a second Instagrammer.

One person who really showed her appreciation for “The Ravishing Russian” on Instagram was Natalya, her former tag team partner — and sometimes-nemesis — on WWE television.

“You look so good!!!!!!!!!,” gushed the Canadian superstar.

It seems that Lana has developed a fondness for tight one-piece costumes. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she stunned her admirers with a sheer snake-print bodysuit earlier this week.

The wrestler has spent a lot of time in the spotlight recently. In addition to wowing with her outfits, she’s also been a talking point of Monday Night Raw after spending the last few weeks crashing through tables on every episode.