Brit Manuela Flaunts Amazing Figure In Lavender Bikini As She Hangs Out Poolside

Thousands of Instagram users were left stunned on Saturday, November 14, when American bombshell Brit Manuela uploaded some sizzling new bikini shots to her feed.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was photographed poolside for the three-slide series as the sun shone on her. Brit showcased her body from different angles as she alternated between three sexy poses directly in front of the camera.

In the first frame, the model sat up straight on the pool’s edge with her backside facing the camera. She placed her left hand on her left knee and rotated her head over her left shoulder to shoot a glance towards the camera. She gave off a sultry vibe as she wore a pout on her face.

Brit showed off the front of her figure in the second slide, as she leaned into her left arm and cocked one hip out. She pouted once again. She posed similarly in the third image, but that time, threw her head back as she kept her eyes closed.

Her long, dark locks were pulled back into a low ponytail that cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves, while some side tresses fell around her face. She wore her nails short with a white polish.

Brit rocked a lavender bikini top that was made out of metallic lycra, per the product’s website description, and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The top’s low-cut front tightly hugged her assets and revealed a massive view of cleavage. She paired the number with matching, high-rise bottoms that drew the eyes to her curvaceous hips, plump derriere, and sculpted midriff. She accessorized the beachside look with a necklace.

According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Los Angles. In the caption, she promoted iixiist, revealing that her bikini was designed by the online brand.

The smoking-hot photo set received more than 32,000 likes in just a few hours after being uploaded. More than 350 fans also headed to the comments section to compliment Brit on her physique, her great looks, and her swimwear.

“I’m obsessed, you are so beautiful queen,” one Instagram user wrote, adding several crying-face emoji to the comment.

“Happy Saturday, gorgeous babe,” a second fan chimed in.

“Love this bikini angel,” a third admirer gushed, following their compliment with three heart-eye symbols.

“Love the color of this bikini on you,” a fourth individual asserted.

Brit has updated her Instagram page with plenty of jaw-dropping posts this week. Just yesterday, she posted a number of images in which she rocked a black, camouflage-print bikini that accented her famous form.