Debbie Gibson, 50, Sizzles In Tiny Black Yoga Shorts & A White See-Through T-Shirt

Debbie Gibson treated her Instagram followers to a couple of sexy clips of her dancing and singing along to her old demos in her Instastory on Saturday, November 14.

The “Lost in Your Eyes” singer kept things ultra old school with a JVC boom box sitting on a green barstool near a marbled bar countertop. She used it to play a cassette tape demo of a song, which she hashtagged “Spellbound,” that she found from her garage studio days. Not only did Debbie dance around a bit, but also she sang a few words of the song, proving she still has it all these years later at the age of 50. She performed a few cute moves in a brightly light room with white large white tiles, and a big flatscreen TV hung above a gorgeous fireplace with various shades of gray tiling around it. A fluffy gray rug covered the floor in front of the fireplace.

Debbie wore a pair of tiny black yoga shorts with a green waistband that showcased her incredible, toned thighs and calves in the clip. She paired it with a see-through burnout style long sleeve white hooded t-shirt with a pink heart across her chest. A hint of her flat tummy was visible through the garment. Debbie finished her casual outfit with hot pink booties, which matched the print on her top.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

Debbie wore her short, light blond hair with darker roots pulled back in a tiny low ponytail. Her shorter bangs framed her face from a side part, and they moved as she jumped around and sang the words with big expressions on her face. She touched her chest and did several different poses as she sang along to the music, revealing a long, dark manicure. When she hit a long high note, Debbie had her mouth wide open, her eyes closed, and she did jazz hands out to each side of her slender waist, slowly moving her arms down in time to the beat.

The singer had a big smile on her face throughout the two videos of her singing the music she recorded so many years ago. At one point, she missed a couple of words, but she did not miss a step with her fun reenactment of the demo. As the clip ended, a few other CDs in brightly colored jewel cases were visible lying on the bar near the cassette tape case for the song she had playing on the boombox.

Later in her story, she wore the same top and held a cute mug that featured three dogs and “Triple Trouble” written on it along with their names.