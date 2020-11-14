Busty Demi Rose Wears Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini And Toys With Her Pigtail Braids: ‘Can’t Be Tamed’

Demi Rose embraced her wild side in her most recent Instagram update on Saturday afternoon, thrilling her 15.2 million followers. The voluptuous brunette posed provocatively in the sand wearing a revealing bikini that left little to the imagination. Almost 140,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

Demi credited the brand Pretty Little Thing for her swimsuit, which featured an abstracted animal print. The base color nearly matched the tone of her tanned skin, and was dotted with a collection of irregularly-sized deep brown spots.

The underwire top had a low, scooped neckline that barely contained her impressive assets, and displayed an enticing amount of her cleavage. It was embellished in the front with large, seemingly plastic rings that attached the cups to both straps running over her shoulders.

The matching bottoms had the same detailing on either side, which rested high above her hips at the most narrow part of her waist. The skimpy garment dipped low in the center to show off her toned belly.

Demi’s mahogany tresses were parted in the center and plaited into extremely long double braids that framed the outsides of her breasts. The ends of one of them grazed the sand where she sat.

She reclined on the side of her right hip and placed her palm on the ground next to her, balancing her weight on her extended right arm. She draped her left forearm against the enthralling swell of her hips and casually tugged on her other braid with her fingertips while giving the camera a doe-eyed gaze.

Demi’s Instagram supporters loved the post, and flooded the comments section with praise for the British social media influencer.

“EXCUSE ME!????? WHERE IS YOUR WAIST?” one fan teased, referring to her hourglass shape — which was remarkably accentuated by her pose.

“Words can’t describe you but numbers can 10000/10,” a second person gushed.

“Demi is a goddess as always,” declared a third person.

“I’d sure love to try!” exclaimed a fourth follower, who seemed willing to take on the challenge posed in her caption.

Demi geotagged her location on a small tropical island in South Asia known for luxurious accommodations and stunning views.

Yesterday, as covered by The Inquisitr, she posted a pair of snaps that also showed her scantily-clad on a sandy beach.

The brunette bombshell wore a silky fuchsia robe and reclined in a suspended swing in front of an inflatable bubble tent, then stood at the ocean’s edge and posed with her robe open, showcasing a sultry black-and-nude bikini embroidered with butterflies.