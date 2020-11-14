Corinna Kopf Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Plunging Crop Top In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Friday, November 13, social media sensation Corinna Kopf uploaded a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

The photos, which were taken with Corinna’s smartphone, showed the 24-year-old posing in front of a mirror. An opened door and woven basket can be seen in the background.

Corinna flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging black crop top and a pair of matching bottoms. The ensemble put her ample cleavage and toned midsection on display. The YouTuber, who has over 1.75 million subscribers, accessorized the casual look with a black headband, layered necklaces, numerous rings, a delicate bracelet, and what appears to be her signature silver watch on her right wrist.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in a straight style. She also sported a trendy green-tipped French manicure with accent nails on both of her ring fingers.

In the first image, Corinna held up her phone and touched her stomach. She looked at her reflection in the mirror with a small smile playing on her lips. She moved closer to the mirror in the following photo. She focused her gaze on her phone screen, as she snapped the selfie.

In the caption of the post, Corinna made reference to the fact that she has 5 million Instagram followers.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 900,000 likes. Quite a few of Corinna’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“you are simply just the hottest human,” wrote one fan.

“say it with me. corinna. is. hot,” added a different devotee.

“Wow, you look beautiful,” remarked another admirer, adding both a star and a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are something else,” chimed in a fourth social media user, followed by a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Corinna is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, last month she uploaded a picture, in which she posed naked in a bathtub, wearing only jewelry. That provocative photo has been liked over 1.2 million times since it was shared.