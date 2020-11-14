Sara Underwood Shows Off Her Curvy Booty In A Bright Bikini & Thanks Mother Nature For Her ‘Umbrella’

Playboy model Sara Underwood took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to tease her 9 million followers with a sexy bikini snapshot.

The photo showed Sara standing outdoors, seemingly somewhere tropical. It was raining, and the 36-year-old blonde bombshell stood under a large palm leaf, letting it protect her from the raindrops.

Sara was soaking wet and her damp, blond tresses rested on her bare shoulders. She stood angled to the side and turned her head to look directly at the camera.

She held the palm leaf up over her head with both of her arms, her defined muscles demanding attention. She teasingly thanked Mother Nature for the umbrella, referencing that large piece of greenery.

The hottie tagged the Instagram page for the TeenyB Bikini Couture brand to credit them for her colorful two-piece swimsuit. The pieces consisted of a bright patterned fabric with bold blue, green, and red hues.

The side angle highlighted Sara’s flat tummy as well as her smooth, flawless skin. A bit of sideboob could be seen at this angle as the bright fabric cupped her busty assets. It appeared that the top was a halter style with wide straps that crisscrossed in the front.

The matching bottoms were a Brazilian cut that left little to the imagination. Sara stood in such a way that her pert booty was captured nicely by the photographer, her curves highlighted by the thin waistband that sat high on her hips.

In just one hour after Sara had initially shared the snap, about 48,000 of her ardent admirers had already liked the photo. More than 275 people commented as well, with plenty of positive emoji incorporated into the flattering notes.

“Gorgeous eyes and hot bikini Sara,” one follower wrote.

“One of your best pics,” a second one noted.

“Angelic perfection,” a third user detailed.

“Beautiful booty,” a fourth fan added.

A few days ago, Sara shared a different pair of pictures that had been shot in the rain. There was no risque bathing suit involved in that particular setup, but her followers still loved the look.

In that duo of snapshots, Sara posed in a gorgeous forest area of the Pacific Northwest. She held a clear umbrella over her head and wore red boots and a red knit hat. She chose a taupe knit crop top and legging set that highlighted her bombshell curves and she finished the look with a plaid shirt.

That recent post was liked by almost 45,000 of her admirers, and about 250 people commented. As gorgeous as the Playboy model looked in that setting, it already appears that this exotic rainy snap will eclipse the engagement that previous post received.