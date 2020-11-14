Bri Teresi Takes To The Links In Scanty Miniskirt, Skintight Top & Knit Cap

Guess girl Bri Teresi continues to share her burgeoning love for the game of golf on her popular Instagram profile. On Saturday, the model and social media influencer did so once again by updating her account with two snapshots that showed her sizing up and then executing a bunker shot.

The 26-year-old — who has been featured on the pages of Maxim, FHM and Fuse — also managed to provide some serious sizzle for her 1.1 million followers, as she sported a scanty miniskirt and a skintight top while she played.

Teresi captioned the multi-pic upload by crediting Adidas Golf for the curve-enhancing outfit. She also shouted out Northern California’s Alta Sierra Country Club as the course that was captured in the pictures. However, her fans seemed more focused on the model herself, as they filled the comments section with replies that praised her alluring appearance in the form-fitting duds.

“Absolute stunner and ravishingly gorgeous beauty,” gushed one devotee, who also added multiple flame emoji to their words.

“You look amazing wearing that hot outfit Bri,” a second supporter wrote. “You look great wearing those colors. Great shot!!”

“How beautiful you are,” added a third commenter. “I admire your beautiful figure.”

“You are adorable,” a fourth follower admired.

Positive comments aside, Teresi’s slideshow inspired her fans to the point that it was hurdling toward the 2,000-like mark within an hour of its appearance on her feed.

The first of two slides found Teresi leaning forward and wielding her iron with both hands as she peered ahead, seemingly plotting the course of her shot. Just below her, a neon green ball rested in the sand. A myriad of trees, including several large firs, lined the background.

Although Teresi’s magenta-colored miniskirt clung tightly to her toned posterior, it was loose and flared out behind her at the mid-thigh level. Her white sleeveless top was similarly snug against her perky bosom.

She completed the look with a purple knit cap, which largely covered the top of her head, but still allowed her curly blond locks to flow out on the side and in the back. She also sported a pink glove and a pair of charcoal-colored shoes.

The second snap looked to have be taken just as the model completed her swing. Teresi was slightly out of focus and her body was somewhat obscured by a blast of individual sand grains as her club approached the apex of its followthrough.

This was hardly the first time Tersei has put the spotlight on her perky assets. Earlier in the week, she posted a close-up photo in which she posed provocatively in a navy blue bra.