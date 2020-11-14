Fans Worry For Jeremih’s Health Amid Apparent COVID-19 Battle After 50 Cent Asks For Prayers

Fans have expressed concern for singer Jeremih after some close to the singer — including collaborator 50 Cent — have taken to social media to ask for prayers for his health.

Some close to Jeremih sent messages on Saturday revealing that he was facing a difficult battle. Rapper 50 Cent opened up about his friend in a tweet on Saturday afternoon did not give many details, saying only that Jeremit is “not doing good” and making a reference to COVID-19. There had been no public reports about Jeremih’s condition, which sparked even more concern among fans.

There were others calling for prayers for Jeremih. As Revolt noted, producer and music executive Hitmaka also asked people to keep him in their thoughts. He did not give any specific details on what ailment he faced, but his message appeared to corroborate the news from 50 Cent that he was infected with coronavirus.

Hitmaka said that the message was sent with the blessing of the singer’s mother. Jeremih’s family had not yet released a statement on his apparent health battle.

The calls for support have sparked a viral response from fans, with many leaving supporting messages and offering prayers for him to pull through.

Jeremih’s apparent coronavirus infection comes at a time when the virus has surged across the United States, reaching record numbers both nationally and in a number of individual states. Public health experts have warned that the fall and winter months would see sharp increases in infections as social distancing measures become more difficult and people come together in schools and other public settings.

The pandemic has also hit the entertainment industry hard, with a number of other singers and entertainers becoming infected and some dying. Just a day before the news about Jeremih’s apparent infection, Erykah Badu revealed that she tested positive, but then tested negative again.

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative. Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them,” Badu tweeted, making reference to the popular Verzuz battles.

There were no more detailed updates from those close to Jeremih, though some appeared to take encouragement from Hitmaka’s optimistic update. The music producer expressed a note of confidence in posts that came after his initial announcement, Revolt noted.

“My dawg changed my life. He gone pull thru. Pray for @jeremih,” he wrote in an Instagram story (via Revolt), adding, “We need that energy [prayer emoji]… Pray for my brother. He gone shake back @jeremih.”