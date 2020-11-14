Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Schemed To ‘Overshadow’ Queen Elizabeth, Journalist Says

During an appearance on The Royal Beat, journalist and talkRADIO host Dan Wootton argued that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial Remembrance Sunday photos were part of a scheme to “overshadow” Queen Elizabeth, The Daily Express reported.

“Working for The Sun, all of our focus that day was on the Queen, on Kate, on Charles, on William, on Camilla,” he said. “These pictures dropped at 8 p.m. when all the papers are deciding what their front pages are.”

According to the journalist, the “direct result” of the pair’s timing is that their visit drew attention away from photos of the Queen and Prince William.

“I know that is what Meghan and Harry like to do. They like to time these stunts. Why could they not go in private? There was absolutely no need to release these photos and overshadow the Queen on her big day.”

Angela Levin, Prince Harry’s biographer, appeared alongside Wootton and claimed that the photoshoot was “incredibly phoney. She argued that the appearance resembled a fashion shoot more than a genuine show of respect for fallen soldiers.

“It looked as if you were using the concrete tombstones as props to create an impression,” she added.

Ben Birchall / Getty Images

Wootton and Levin’s comments echo the feelings of many others. As The Inquisitr reported, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan claimed that the photoshoot was a public relations stunt intended to steal headlines from the royal family. Many people took to social media to echo these sentiments and slam the pair for purportedly seeking recognition.

Others supported Harry and Meghan’s appearance and took issue with their family’s decision to deny the Duke of Sussex a wreath laid in his name at London’s Cenotaph war memorial. In particular, the worldwide veteran community was allegedly upset that Harry — a veteran who continues to support the community — was denied the request.

The couple has faced accusations of attention-seeking since they began dating. Per International Business Times, Meghan was accused of “seeking attention” after the official Twitter of the royal family wished her a happy birthday on August 4. However, some were quick to note that the attention was created by the monarchal ancestry — not the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan again attacked the couple in April for their alleged pursuit of the spotlight, Geo News reported. In particular, the English broadcaster slammed the pair for leaving the United Kingdom during the country’s most trying times. He also suggested that the couple has ulterior motives for their new charity, Archewell, which is named after their son, Archie.