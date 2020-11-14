Jessica Simpson, 40, Lifts Her Booty As She Does Morning Stretch In Skintight Jeans

The mom of three started her morning off with a leggy stretch.

Jessica Simpson shared a snap of her morning stretch on Instagram.

The singer and fashion designer, who turned 40 in July, posted a new photo to her social media page after she did some quick leg stretches while laying on a mat in an elegant room in her California home.

In the post shared with her 5.6 million social media followers, the mom of three wore a casual black sweatshirt and skintight blue jeans from her own Jessica Simpson Collection clothing line as she posed for the shot. Jessica paired her unconventional workout outfit with fur-trimmed boots as she looked at the camera and lifted her booty to stretch her legs above her head. A roaring fire blazed in a fireplace next to the gorgeous star as she snuck in her stretches on a Saturday morning.

The photo gave fans a good look at how toned Jessica’s legs and body remain more than a year after she lost 100 pounds of pregnancy weight. The Open Book author has been vocal about how she took six months to lose the weight she gained while pregnant with her third baby, Birdie Mae Johnson, last year.

In the caption, Jessica noted that she was getting flexible in jeans from her line.

The post received more than 12,000 likes and a long string of comments within minutes of posting.

In the comments section, Jessica’s fans reacted to the shot. Some told the star she was still “lookin’ good,” while others said she was a total “snack.” Others couldn’t believe what great shape the blond beauty is in after giving birth to three kids and turning 40.

“Keeping your body looking beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“To be that fit and skinny again…..you look wonderful at any size though,” another added.

“Gotta keep that amazing boooootay stretched and warm by the [fire],” another wrote.

“And that’s how you got pregnant!” a fourth commenter joked of Jessica’s flexible pose.

While the fashion designer confirmed that her skinny jeans were from her clothing line, many commenters also wanted details on her stylish boots as well. Fans know Jessica is a shoe fanatic and that her company recently launched a collection of new boots for the winter.

As for how she got that fit body, Jessica has shared past photos from her active lifestyle. The star has posted photos of her riding her bike and preparing to get her steps in for her walking routine. She has also worked with trainer Harley Pasternak in the past.