Donald Trump’s Abrupt Hair Color Change After Presidential Election Sparks Viral Interest, Mockery Online

Donald Trump has gone through some major changes since losing the 2020 presidential election, with many taking note of the apparently abrupt shift in his hair color.

The president has mostly remained in the White House since the race was officially called for Joe Biden last weekend, but appeared this week to speak about the government-led effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Many took note of the new hair color, with Trump sporting a shade that was noticeably less golden and more gray than in the past. As Yahoo Entertainment reported, many took to social media to share their reactions to his new tone.

Many cracked jokes at Trump’s expense, using the new look as a chance to twist the knife a bit about his election loss and make other digs about his appearance.

Trump's hair is now white. His face is still orange. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 13, 2020

The person who dyes Donald Trump's hair yellow must have found another job. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 13, 2020

His hair is silver. Anyone else notice that his hair is silver? — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 13, 2020

Yahoo Entertainment speculated what could have caused the shift in color, noting that it could have been a reaction to the stress of the election coming to an uneasy and unclear conclusion, taking four days before networks finally called the race for Biden.

“Perhaps the president’s most recent gray look was a consequence of lighting, dark stage makeup, an ashier dye or age (when he was elected in 2016, President Trump, then-70, was the oldest president to take office),” the report noted. “Stress could also cause hair to turn gray, as Harvard University researchers discovered in a January study conducted on mice, due to hair follicle damage caused by the physiological ‘flight-or-flight’ response.”

Trump has not publicly acknowledged the results of the race, maintaining that he should have won and that his opponent benefitted from widespread fraud. Critics say that he has not backed these claims with evidence. Trump appears to have found ways to de-stress during this time, taking to his company’s golf course in Virginia several times to hit the links.

Trump’s famously coiffed hairdo has always been a topic of interest, including longstanding speculation about whether a bald spot may be underneath. As The Inquisitr reported, the former real estate mogul and star of The Apprentice took great lengths to keep it looking good, with an extensive report on his taxes revealing that he spent tens of thousands of dollars on hairdressing.

“Even while declaring losses, he has managed to enjoy a lavish lifestyle by taking tax deductions on what most people would consider personal expenses, including residences, aircraft and $70,000 in hairstyling for television,” noted the report from The New York Times (via the Guardian).