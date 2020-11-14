Gabby Epstein Teases Cleavage And Licks Her Lips, Asks Fans If They’re Up To Play A Game

Australian Instagram model Gabby Epstein took to her social media page on Saturday with a tantalizing snap that delighted her 2.3 million followers.

Gabby sported a skintight two-piece workout set that displayed her impressive physique as she seductively parted her lips, licking one with the tip of her tongue. She also slung a tennis racket over her shoulder and flirtatiously inquired in the caption if any supporters were up for a match.

The post proved popular with her followers, as over 24,000 of them hit the like button in just a few hours.

Her outfit featured a cropped tank top and bicycle shorts in shades of pastel pink and lavender with a color-blocked design. The skimpy shirt had adjustable spaghetti straps and a low-scooped neckline that allowed a tempting amount of Gabby’s rounded bust to peek out above the rosy hem.

The garment ended just below her bust, exposing her bare, tanned midriff and taut abdominal muscles. The name Bo+Tee was printed across her chest in white block letters, an athletic wear brand whom Gabby also credited in the caption.

Her shorts ended midway down her petite thighs, leaving plenty of bare skin below. The waistband encircled her midsection at her navel and their snug fit accentuated the swell of her hips.

She stood facing the camera with most of her weight on one leg and the other extended slightly to one side. Her left arm relaxed next to her body, her forearm resting against her cocked hip. She grasped the tennis racket in her right hand, letting the top of the handle lay against her shoulder.

She casually styled her blond hair and parted her locks in the center, with the length twisted into a messy side-bun at the nape of her neck. Some shorter layered tendrils framed her big blue eyes and high cheekbones.

Gabby posed on what appeared to be a small porch just outside of an open front door, the edge of which was visible on the right side of the image. A huge decorative glass bottle with a rounded stopper was placed in the corner behind her and white stucco walls and a small porch light above her head made up the rest of the background.

Gabby’s Instagram followers adored her share and flooded her page with compliments.

“you’re sooooo fine wow,” one fan raved.

“You are perfect,” declared a second person.

“Without a doubt you are the most beautiful thing I saw all day,” a third supported praised.